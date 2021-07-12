Jake Owen Mourns Death of Dog Slash: 'Go Love on Your Family'

✖

Jake Owen is mourning the loss of a family member, sharing on social media on Sunday, July 11 that his dog Slash has died. The "Made For You" singer revealed that Slash passed "unexpectedly" on Saturday night and that he was unable to get home in time to say goodbye.

"I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly," Owen captioned a series of photos of the German Shepherd. "the drs said his stomach had 'flipped' and even with emergency surgery, it wasn’t enough to save him…I didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye. Slash was my youngest German Shepherd and the sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had. He was more like a human than a dog. While my other pups would run free across the farm, Slash just wanted to be by my side."

"Losing a dog is like losing a family member," Owen concluded. "It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in Slashy. Love ya buddy."

The 39-year-old received a number of supportive comments from fans and friends including Chris Lane, who wrote, "So sorry buddy!" Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild commented, "So sorry Jake!!!" "Man I am so sorry," added Travis Denning. "I know what that feeling is like. Sending love yalls way." Chuck Wicks wrote, "So sorry buddy.. they’re for sure family members."

On Friday night, Owen was in Wisconsin to headline the Country Boom festival, one of several shows he has been able to play since live concerts have resumed. The previous weekend, Owen surprised fans on stage during Alabama's show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, joining the band to sing Alabama's hit "Lady Down on Love." Owen shared a video of the moment on social media with the caption, "Dreams come true."

"Thanks to my favorite band of all time, Alabama, for inviting me out to sing one of my favorite songs of all time…not to mention in the heart of Nashville at a sold out Bridgestone Arena show," he wrote. "This is a video from my good pal @keithgcent … I was hoping someone captured this moment… What a memory."