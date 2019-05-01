Jake Owen’s Girlfriend Gives Birth to Daughter Paris Hartley

Jake Owen is a dad again! The singer and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, welcomed daughter Paris Hartley on Monday, April 29.

“It’s a Willie great day!!” Owen tweeted. “Well Happy Birthday to Willie Nelson, born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019 #GodIsGreat.”

The “Down to the Honkytonk” singer is already a proud dad to his 6-year-old daughter, Olive Pearl, from his first marriage, to Lacy Buchanan, but he was just as eager to give his oldest child a baby sister.

“To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl,” Owen told PEOPLE. “And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I’ll be a great father to Paris because of that.”

Owen met Hartlein in an unlikely place, when neither of them were necessarily looking for love.

“She was an interior designer at Restoration Hardware, and I was buying a couch or something at the time,” Owen recalled on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “I remember it was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like ‘Wow, she’s got a lot going for her. She’s confident.’

“But I never actually ever said anything to her about it – it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that,” he continued. “It was after she was helping me. I was in the store, and I said ‘Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don’t know if that’s professional enough to ask because you’ve only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn’t ask you for beer, I’d never know if you would wanna go get one.’ She was like, ‘Sure, let’s go.’ So, we went to the Red Pony in Franklin.”

No word yet if Owen and Hartlein will tie the knot. Owen previously revealed he would be singing at the upcoming wedding between Carly Pearce and Michael Ray.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran