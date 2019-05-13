Jake Owen Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Paris

Jake Owen and girlfriend Erica Hartlein welcomed their first child together, daughter Paris Hartley Owen, on April 29, meaning that Sunday, Mary 12 marked Hartlein’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

To mark the occasion, Owen posted a sweet photo from a shoot the pair did with their newborn, marking the world’s first official glimpse at baby Paris.

The shot sees Hartlein cradling her baby girl in her arms as she shares a kiss with Owen, who holds a balloon reading “Paris Hartley Owen.”

“What a Mother’s Day it is… pretty special first Mother’s Day for [Erica Hartlein] and myself with our new little nugget Paris Hartley Owen,” Owen captioned the image.

The “Down to the Honkytonk” singer also shared a Mother’s Day post honoring his own mom, writing, “My mom is the most selfless, beautiful human being I’ve ever known… From driving me to baseball games as a kid, to riding with me to Nashville, TN when I dropped out of school…she’s never been anything but supportive and loving. I’m proud to be a mamas boy. Happy Mother’s Day to every mother out there.”

Owen announced his daughter’s birth with a tweet on April 29, which means the infant shares a birthday with country icon Willie Nelson.

It’s a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019.#GodIsGreat — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 29, 2019

Along with Paris, Owen is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Olive Pearl, who goes by her middle name, with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

“To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl,” the 37-year-old told PEOPLE. “And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I’ll be a great father to Paris because of that.”

He added that the prospect of welcoming a second child was “just as exciting” but that he was “more calm this time” since he already has parenting experience.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019