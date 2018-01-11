Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan Among iHeart Radio Music Awards Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards were announced this week, and several major country stars are in the running for the numerous country categories at the show.

Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett are the only artists nominated in multiple categories, with both scoring a nod for Country Artist of the Year and Country Song of the Year, Hunt for “Body Like A Back Road” and Rhett for “Unforgettable.”

Jon Pardi’s “Dirt On My Boots,” Luke Combs’ “Hurricane” and Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy” round out the Country Song of the Year category, while Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are the other stars nominated for country artist of the year. The Best New Country Artist category includes Pardi, Combs, Brett Young and Kane Brown.

Just one woman is nominated in all three categories, with Lauren Alaina representing with a nomination for Best New Country Artist.

Other categories include awards for Pop, Alternative Rock/Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican music. This year’s coveted Song of the Year category includes “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars and “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

The iHeart Radio Music Awards will air on Sunday March 11 on TBS from the Forum in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan 12 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

See the country categories below, and check out the full list of nominees here.

Country Song of the Year:

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Hurricane” – Luke Combs

“Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com