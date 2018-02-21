Hillary Scott’s Twins Meet ‘Uncle’ Charles Kelley

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Jan. 29, and the twins have already met plenty of new faces after their birth.

Scott used Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 17 to share that her baby girls had met Lady Antebellum bandmate Charles Kelley, his wife, Cassie, and the couple’s son, Ward.

The mom of three marked the occasion with a snap of Charles holding Betsy and Emory, with the singer smiling at the camera as the babies nestled in his arms.

“Meeting their uncle @charleskelley aunt @cassiemkelley and Ward today sure was special!” Scott captioned the image. “

The singer added that bandmate Dave Haywood, his wife Kelli and their newborn daughter Lillie previously visited the twins, but no photo was taken during the meeting.

“Dave, Kelli and Lillie came by 10 days ago and of course this tired Mama didn’t get a decent picture (we will get a redo soon @davehaywoodla @kellicashhay with Cash!!!),” Scott said. “But Emory and Betsy sure love their @ladyantebellum family!! #babybellum.”

A few days prior, Scott gave fans another glimpse into her life with her newborns when she shared a sweet photo of one of the twins with their older sister, Eisele.

In the photo, Eisele tenderly touches her baby sister’s forehead as the 4-year-old lovingly gazes at the infant.

“Sweet big sister moment,” Scott captioned the image.

On Feb. 8, the singer revealed that her first outing since her twins were born was to Eisele’s soccer practice.

“Surprised Eisele at soccer practice with Chris today for my first outing since the babies were born,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ahhh, I feel human, and REALLY have missed one on one time with her!!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazier Harrison