Hillary Scott Marks Twins’ Eight-Month Birthday With New Photo

Hillary Scott welcomed her twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, in January 2018 with husband Chris Tyrrell, and the two girls recently celebrated their 8-month birthday.

To mark the occasion, their mom used Instagram to share yet another adorable snap of her babies, with Scott’s latest post finding the Lady Antebellum singer holding her babies and smiling at the camera, though the twins’ gazes were elsewhere.

Sharing that the photo was taken in West Palm Beach, Florida, Scott wrote, “8 months of chunky-baby LOVE.”

Lady Antebellum is currently preparing to play the last dates of their Summer Plays On Tour, which saw them travel the country with co-headliner Darius Rucker and opening act Russell Dickerson.

Scott’s eldest daughter, 4-year-old Eisele, recently got in on the action, joining her mom on stage at a show over the weekend to say hello to the crowd and lead them in a song.

When Eisele isn’t performing in front of thousands, she’s at home playing with her sisters, with Scott giving fans a peek at that playtime in a recent Instagram post.

The singer’s photo saw Eisele playing with the family’s dog as the twins sat by her side, one looking at the camera and the other looking intently at her big sister.

“Totally that Mama who could be and SHOULD be sleeping but can’t stop staring at pictures of my littles bc I miss them so much,” Scott captioned the image.

Soon after sharing that photo, the 32-year-old was able to spend some time at home with her babies and prove that she’s mastered mom life with three daughters, with a recent snap showing Scott sitting on a blanket as she feeds her twins bottles with one baby propped up on each of the singer’s legs.

“Home Pt 2,” she wrote in the caption, giving the credit for the photo to her husband.

While Scott is on the road, Tyrrell, who serves as Lady Antebellum’s drummer, is taking a break from the band to take care of the girls, with the couple telling PEOPLE the decision was an easy one.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Scott said. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla