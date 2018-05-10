Hillary Scott Shares Her Family’s First Selfie as a Party of Five

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn in January, and the family has happily made the adjustment to being a party of five in the months since.

On Wednesday, Scott documented her growing family with a sweet photo, sharing the group’s first selfie since welcoming the twins. In addition to Betsy and Emory, Scott and Tyrrell are also parents to daughter Eisele, 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First Family Selfie!” the singer wrote.

Scott recently opened up to People about her and Tyrrell’s journey to becoming a family of five.

The 32-year-old previously suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with the twins and called her daughters “a double blessing from the Lord.”

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’” she recalled. “‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’”

“It was just one of those things. I was like, ‘They’re meant to be here,’” she explained.

The singer also spoke to the magazine about her daughters’ milestones, sharing a tender moment she captured while nursing recently.

“The other day when I was nursing them … I looked down and their hands are clasped together. So I am like, ‘What?!’” she recalled. “‘I have to take a picture of this! This is the sweetest!’”

“They’re becoming more aware of one another and they’re starting to coo and kind of laugh, and smile a ton,” she added. “It is really sweet. But looking down and seeing my babies holding hands while nursing may be the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Scott also shared that while the girls have always had a connection, it’s now becoming more visual.

“I think they are just now getting to the age where they are aware of each other visually,” the mom of three explained. “They’ve always been aware of each other, just like, sixth sense.”

“You put them next to each other and their breathing will sync up. They’re starting to look at each other and be like, ‘Oh, you’re another person.’”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla