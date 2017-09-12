Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Shares Reaction to CMA Nomination With Significant Moment

When the CMA Award nominations were announced earlier this month, Lady Antebellum heard their name in two categories — Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year.

The former celebrates their talent as a group, and the latter celebrates their most recent album, Heart Break, and it’s clear the band is thrilled to be receiving the recognition.

In a photo shared toInstagram after the nominations were announced, group member Hillary Scott reflected on the band’s journey to get to their current success.

“This is the first of many moments when we realized we were onto something-pouring our whole heart into this record…the process, the writing, the friendship after 10 yrs as a band.. Every single step led us to this point,” Scott wrote alongside a photo of herself and bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood sitting in a pool.

“We gave it ALL we had on this album,” she continued. “To be recognized by the @cma for #VocalGroupOfTheYear & #AlbumOfTheYear nominations is the absolute icing on the cake. Thank you to EVERYONE who made this possible!”

Lady Antebellum just wrapped up the U.S. leg of their You Look Good World Tour in Nashville and is set to head overseas to Europe.

The CMA Awards air live from Nashville Nov. 8 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ladyantebellum