Hillary Scott Celebrates Eldest Daughter Eisele With ‘Big Sister Party’

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell recently welcomed twin daughters, and through it all, the Lady Antebellum singer has made sure that the couple’s oldest daughter, 4-year-old Eisele, has also felt the love as her family has grown.

To celebrate her firstborn, Scott threw Eisele a “Big Sister Party,” complete with beautiful decorations, a delicious cake and lots of love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the party took place on Feb. 3, just days after the twins were born, Scott shared a set of photos on March 1 to give fans a peek at the sweet bash.

The snaps share a look at the pastel-themed party, with a banner, flowers and balloons adding a festive touch to the proceedings. An elaborate teapot-shaped cake was the finishing touch, and Eisele’s big smile said it all.

In a lengthy caption, the mom of three explained that before the twins’ birth, a friend had come up with the idea to throw Eisele a “Big Sister Party,” so that’s exactly what Scott did.

“On February 3rd, 2018 about a dozen women in her life and a few of her friends who are sisters too, loved on our precious Eisele,” the singer shared, noting that while she hoped the twins would be born after the party, “God had other plans.”

Tyrrell kept the twins in the bedroom while Eisele and her friends “played and danced and ate pancakes,” with both Scott and her mom, Linda Davis, speaking to the group.

“Before we sat down for brunch I made a quick (and tear-filled) speech telling her how proud I am of her and the amazing girl she is,” Scott wrote. “Strong and kind. Patient and loving. Not just to her new sisters, but to everyone she meets.”

“My mom @lindadavisnashville prayed a prayer of thanks for all in attendance, and that we would walk with Eisele giving her the encouragement and love that she needs in this new season,” she continued. “It was only a couple of hours, but it was an absolutely perfect day.”

Scott then thanked Tyrrell for letting her host the party two days after coming home from the hospital, noting that it was a “miracle” she felt up to the bash after undergoing a C-section.

She concluded, “Thank you Lord for this incredible life and the amazing people that fill it with joy, love, and precious memories we will never forget.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla