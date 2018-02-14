High Valley Reveal Romantic Inspiration Behind First Top 10 Hit, ‘She’s With Me’

High Valley are enjoying their first Top 10 hit with “She’s With Me,” from their 2016 Dear Life album. The song, written by duo member Brad Rempel, along with Seth Mosley and Ben Stennis, was inspired by Rempel’s wife of 14 years, Rebekah, who has always been supportive of her husband’s musical ambitions, even when prospects seemed dim.

“When our band started many, many moons ago, it wasn’t like it is now,” Brad Rempel tells PopCulture.com. “Now people see all the good stuff, the glamorous stuff, the cool trips. And we love the glamorous stuff. But my wife potty-trained our year-and-a-half-old kid in a Sprinter van doing laps around North America, while running our sound and selling our merch. And doing our accounting and being my wife, which in itself is pretty tough. So, I wrote this song. And I think the best line in the song says, ‘When my dreams are running out of road and the world around me’s turning cold / Anyone else would up and leave, but she’s with me.’”

The duo, which also includes brother Curtis Rempel, started in their small hometown of Blumenort, in Alberta, Canada, spending years trying to find success in the music business, and persisting even when others seemed to think their attempts were futile.

“Our dreams, according to 99% of the world, were very much running out of road,” he adds. “And I think even according to her parents, our dreams were running out of road. We didn’t give up, she didn’t give up, and that’s what this song is definitely about.”

The song, part pop, part bluegrass is a departure from what High Valley has done in the past, which they knew was a risk for their loyal fans – but it was a risk they were willing to take.

“I loved the song and I remember saying to Brad, ‘This is pretty advanced or edgy for High Valley at the time,’” Curtis Rempel recalls. “We thought it might be a little too much for the sound that we were. But we both really loved the song and so we decided to take a chance. We let our fans actually hear the demo. And they started freaking out about it and we were like, ‘Man, I guess everybody loves this song.’ So we took it to the studio, added some banjos, and now it is what you know it to be today.”

