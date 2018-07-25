Hear RaeLynn’s Catchy New Single ‘Tailgate’

It might be the end of July, but RaeLynn is making her case for song of the summer, releasing her new single, “Tailgate,” last week.

The breezy track details two teenagers getting cozy in the back of a truck, with the pair able to keep their exploits to themselves as long as the “tailgate don’t tell.”

“If that tailgate ever tells, I’d be the small talk of the town / I’m sure I’d catch all kinds of hell for every time we’ve laid it down / In the back of that race red F-150 / We get to kissin’, we get to slippin’ off clothes / And nobody knows / And only will if that tailgate ever tells,” RaeLynn sings.

The Voice alum wrote the song with Canaan Smith, Corey Crowder, and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard.

“Lately when it comes to songwriting, I’ve made it a point to just have fun and create music that feels good,” RaeLynn said in a press release, via The Boot. “The day we wrote ‘Tailgate,’ I told Canaan, Corey and Tyler that if the song doesn’t make me want to dance then I don’t want to cut it. Without fail, ‘Tailgate’ makes me want to dance on stage every single time I perform it and when you hear it you can’t help but sing along.”

RaeLynn added that the song is even more special to her because it has a few personal touches.

“It also comes from a real place because I’ve been driving the same truck since I was 18 years old,” she shared. “The first car that I ever owned was a Ford F-150 and I got to thinking about all the trouble I’d have been in with mama and dad if that truck ever told a secret on me. I think everyone remembers that first car or truck and all the secrets it kept for them growing up.”

Earlier this year, RaeLynn released “Queens Don’t,” her first song as part of Florida Georgia Line’s publishing company Tree Vibez Music.

After the release of “Tailgate,” RaeLynn shared a snap with Hubbard and his bandmate, Brian Kelley, revealing that she and the duo have been working on plenty of music.

“My fam,” she wrote. “So excited for y’all to hear the music magic we’ve been creating.”

Hubbard also praised “Tailgate,” using Instagram to share his thoughts on the song.

“Super proud of our girl @raelynnofficial and honored to be a small part of writing and creating this song,” he wrote. “This is by far one of my favorite songs of the year.”

