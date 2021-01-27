Hear Kelly Clarkson Join 'The Voice' Winner Jake Hoot on New Duet 'I Would've Loved You'

The Voice winner Jake Hoot released his debut EP, Love Out of Time, on Jan. 27, which means fans are now able to listen to Hoot's duet with Kelly Clarkson, which he teased earlier this month. Titled "I Would've Loved You," the song is a sweeping ballad about someone who was wronged by their partner.

"More than forever, always, madly / The deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / With my heart wide open / For the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you/ And I would’ve loved you." The song was written by Hoot with Jamie Floyd and Lonestar’s Dean Sams, and Hoot told Everything Nash that he thought of Clarkson right away.

"When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,'” he recalled. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things."

When he originally sent her the song, she didn't have a chance to hear it, but once she did, she was on board. "She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in," he continued. "Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine, recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record, or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly."

Hoot took the crown during Season 17 of The Voice, where he competed on Clarkson's team. After winning, he released a handful of songs before the arrival of his EP. "Gosh, I can’t believe that its already here!" Hoot told fans on Instagram on Tuesday. "What an emotional roller coaster since day one! I truly hope that y’all love this as much as I do! So much heart and love went into Love Out Of Time, and I cant wait to hear y’alls feedback on all the songs! Preorder today by clicking on the link in my bio! Love all y’all, and so thankful to be on this journey with you!"

See the track list for Love Out of Time below.

1. "This Is The Night" (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Kylie Sackley)

2. "Love Out Of Time" (Jake Hoot and Dave Pahanish)

3. "Somethin’ We Can Slow Dance To" (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Olivia Rudeen)

4. "I Would’ve Loved You feat. Kelly Clarkson" (Jake Hoot, Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd)

5. "La Bamba" feat. Ricky Duran