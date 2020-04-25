Harold Reid, Statler Brothers Singer, Dead at 80

✖

Harold Reid, a member of the beloved country music group The Statler Brothers, has died. He was 80. Reid was a bass singer for the band, which won three Grammys, nine CMA Awards, three ACM awards and three American Music Awards. The Statlers Brothers have also been inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Reid's death was confirmed by the band via their website. His cause of death was kidney failure in what the group described as "a long battle."

"HAROLD REID of The Statler Brothers passed away April 24, 2020. He had bravely endured a long battle with kidney failure," the statement read. "He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

In memory of Harold Reid, the heart and soul of The Statler Brothers, who passed away at 80. Singer, songwriter, comedian ... A real character, Harold did it all. One of my early backstage interviews in the '70s, The Statlers were four of the nicest folks, and Harold was a hoot. pic.twitter.com/WOJ3LoGlmC — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) April 25, 2020

The Country Music Association also issued a statement, writing, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Harold Reid, who sang bass in the Country Music band The Statler Brothers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Debo Reid, the singer's nephew, also issued a statement to media, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: “He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages."

This is a developing story.