Gwen Stefani Has Sweetest Reaction to Blake Shelton’s 4 ACM Awards Nomination

With four ACM Awards nominations to his credit, Blake Shelton isn’t the only one who is celebrating. Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani also reacted to the good news, sharing on social media his four nods, along with sweet sentiments for her longtime love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:50pm PST

“This is my boyfriend!!??” Stefani posted. “[Blake Shelton] congrats on your continued greatness! #proud”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton also reacted to the good news with his own post on Instagram, admitting he was stunned by the accolades.

“WOW Y’ALL! 4 [ACM Awards] nominations?” Shelton wrote. “What an honor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:28am PST

Shelton is nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, all for “God’s Country.” He also shares a nomination with Garth Brooks, for Music Event of the Year, for “Dive Bar.”

“He said, ‘I’ve got this song I wrote. I wanted to see if I could send it over to you and you tell me what you think about it.’ It was kind of like that,” Shelton recalled to The Tennessean of Brooks calling him to ask if he would sing on “Dive Bar” with him.

“I said, ‘If you’re asking me to sing a duet with you … I’m going to tell you right now even without hearing the song; I’m apt to say, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it,’ ” Shelton recalled. “He laughed and said, ‘You should at least hear the song.’”

Stefani will likely attend the ACM Awards, and a lot of awards shows in the future, with Shelton, since the pair seem to keep falling more and more in love.

“He saved my entire life,” Stefani insisted to Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone was like, ‘How was your drive over?’ It’s like, ‘Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton.’ He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it. It’s not just me.”

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment