Blake Shelton has been coaching The Voice since its inaugural season in 2011, and is now the only coach to have been a part of the reality competition for every one of its 20 seasons. During Monday's season finale, the country star got a sweet surprise when his fiancée Gwen Stefani appeared on screen to introduce a video montage documenting Shelton's 10 years on The Voice, along with messages from some of his former team members.

"Surprise, Blakey!" Stefani said. "Obviously, you changed my life when I met you on The Voice my first season. But sometimes I don’t think you realize the impact you have had on so many other people’s lives on this show. And a few of your former artists wanted to make sure you know what you meant to them. So happy 10-year anniversary, we love you so much." The clip went on to show past Team Blake members Toneisha Harris, Todd Tilghman, Ian Flanigan, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, The Swon Brothers, Lauren Duski and Danielle Bradbery, all of whom thanked Shelton for the impact he's had on their lives.

"Blake Shelton, happy 10 years on The Voice," Tilghman said. Flanigan told his coach, "It's amazing that you're celebrating 20 seasons of changing lives and making dreams come true."

Zach Swon shared that "it meant the world" when Shelton turned his chair around for them," and Colton Soon added, "it changed our lives completely." Zach joked, "Luckily we've got Blake's phone number, he's changed it a few times on us." RaeLynn called picking Shelton as her coach "the best decision I ever made," and Pope shared that one of the most important things Shelton has taught her is to lead with humility. "He might not realize that, but he has helped so much," Bradbery said.

The Team Blake alums also reflected on their achievements since the show — Pope has been nominated for a Grammy, RaeLynn has been nominated for two ACM Awards, Shelton recorded a song written by The Swon Brothers, Harris has performed with Nick Jonas, Shelton joined Flanigan on his new single and Duski was one of the first performers at Shelton's bar, Ole Red.

"Everybody you come in contact with, you make them feel like family," Duski said. "I really hope you celebrate big, you deserve it." Harris told her coach, "You're pretty amazing, Blake. I will forever, forever, forever be grateful."

Shelton was clearly touched by the message and told host Carson Daly, "It’s hard to take it all in. It’s overwhelming, I love my job here and I love that I’ve been able to have some little chapter in people’s lives along the way as far as their journey goes. And everyone of those that were up there they’re doing great. They’re killing it right now. They’re making music for a living and that’s a big deal, it’s pretty awesome."