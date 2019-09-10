Gwen Stefani Reacts to Blake Shelton’s ‘Hell Right’ Video With Trace Adkins

When Blake Shelton released the video for “Hell Right,” his latest single, and a duet with Trace Adkins, the country superstar earned plenty of rave reviews from his fans, including one from his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Stefani recently spoke out about the video, which paired Shelton with director, Sophie Muller, who also directed the video for “God’s Country.”

“Two of my favorite people made another video together!” Stefani posted on Instagram. “[Sophie Muller] #sophiemuller @blakeshelton Gx [fist bump and clapping hands emojis]. The ‘Hell Right’ Official Music Video is OUT NOW! @traceadkins”

Shelton released the video for “Hell Right” on Friday, Sept. 6, which showed Shelton and Adkins, with a couple cameos by HARDY, enjoying a party that lasted until dawn the next day.

“It’s rooted from the same place that ‘God’s Country’ is, and I love that about it,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “It’s not coming from chasing any sound. It’s what feels right to me right now. I think ‘Hell Right’ is going to take what we started with ‘God’s Country’ and take it to the next level.”

It’s fitting that Stefani praised both Shelton and Muller, since it was Stefani who introduced the video director to Shelton in the first place, after Muller directed many of Stefani’s videos.

“When it came time to making the video for ‘God’s Country,’ I was a little bit nervous,” Shelton previously explained. “I wanted to ask Sophie Muller to come to Oklahoma and make a music video for me. If you know anything about Sophie, you should Google her. She’s one of the more successful and in-demand music video directors.”

Muller may not have much experience with country music videos, but Shelton couldn’t have been happier with her vision for the song.

“Sophie heard this song and kind of gave me a different perspective on the song than I originally thought of, which was the wrath of God,” Shelton said. “She started thinking of the Dust Bowl, and these man-made disasters that happened here in Oklahoma. That’s God also, and this is his country, and he can take it back anytime he wants to.”

“I loved that perspective that she had on the video,” he continued. “She came out here to the ranch, filmed the music video, which included burning a lot of things, creating a storm with a helicopter, walking through creeks, cutting wood, all kinds of stuff. Waterfalls. The good and the bad. Rattlesnakes. The good, beautiful things of God’s country, and also the wrath of God, and they all come together.”

The “God’s Country” video earned a CMA Awards nod for Music Video of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

