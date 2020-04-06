Gwen Stefani Playfully Teases Blake Shelton for Misspeaking During ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared on ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night to perform their duet, “Nobody But You,” with Shelton concluding the video with a supportive message to fans, though he got some playful ribbing from his girlfriend after he flubbed the sentiment. “Stay sace, everybody, we love you,” he told viewers as Stefani burst into laughter. “I said say sace.”

The No Doubt singer continued to make fun of her boyfriend on Instagram before Shelton joked about his new catchphrase on Twitter. “Say Stace everybody… Say Stace..,” he wrote. Before the flub, Shelton and Stefani joked about their quarantine activities at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. “We are also in lockdown like the rest of you all, and we happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we’re supposed to do,” Shelton said on the broadcast. “We’re also doing what I think everybody else must be doing which is drinking all day,” he continued, before getting chastised by his girlfriend. “Not me!” Stefani playfully exclaimed as she hastened to move a glass out of the frame. “What? Just me, me,” Shelton conceded.

“We planned on being at the ACM Awards tonight and clearly that’s not happening, and we wanted to sing this song there, but we’re here, let’s do it here,” he continued before the couple launched into their performance, Shelton playing the guitar as he and Stefani sang together, both artists bundled up in warm jackets as they sat outside with a fire pit behind them. “Nobody But You” was released on Shelton’s December 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and the pair have since performed the love song together on a number of occasions. The couple is now quarantining together in Oklahoma, and along with drinking, they’ve adopted hair styling as an additional activity, according to Shelton.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020… @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Last month, he told fans on Twitter that his mullet would be making a comeback amid the coroanvirus. “I have an announcement,” he wrote on March 17. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further, @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…” He gave an update on March 26, revealing that Stefani had added stripes to the ‘do.