Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton a ‘Good Dad’ to Her Three Sons From Marriage to Gavin Rossdale

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton both started dating, she had just split with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, leaving her to raise their three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo alone. But it didn’t take long for Shelton to step in and help Stefani with her children, which Stefani has come to rely on as her sons get older.

“He is a good dad, actually,” Stefani said on the Today Show, when asked if the couple wanted to have children together.. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015, but she is still, four years later, in awe of their relationship, which seems to grow stronger with time.

“I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun, and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives,” said the No Doubt singer. “And, I don’t know, it is awkward to talk about it, actually, a little bit.”

Stefani recently posted a throwback photo of Shelton wearing a mullet on social media, expressing regret that they didn’t meet sooner.

“Something I never thought that would happen to me, that I would be with someone that actually had a mullet,” Stefani said. “Life is full of surprises … I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn’t know him.”

Stefani and Shelton will reunite on the Monday night (Sept. 23) premiere of The Voice, marking Shelton’s 17th season and Stefani’s fourth on the reality TV talent show.

“Every season has been a different time period in my life,” Stefani acknowledged. “Like, the first season I did it I just had never done it and I just had the baby, he was only four months, imagine. And then my life blew up the second season I did it, it was this crazy time. And then me and Blake were falling in love the third season I did it, so this time was like, ‘It’s been a while. Like, how are we going to fight?’”

Season 17 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

