Gretchen Wilson Speaks Out About Arrest at Connecticut Airport

Gretchen Wilson is speaking out about her recent arrest at a Connecticut airport. The “Redneck Woman” singer, who was detained at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Tuesday night, August 21, shared her thoughts on social media.

“I want to thank my fans for their patience,” Wilson wrote on several platforms. “The unfortunate events that took place last Tuesday night are still an open case matter and so I can’t discuss or comment on any specifics. I would like to respect the process, and am confident that the truth shall prevail.”

Wilson was arrested after allegedly causing a minor disturbance on the airplane, according to WFSB. Police were reportedly dispatched to the runway after the plane landed. Reports claimed that Wilson became belligerent. She was charged with breach of peace, with her bond set at $1000.

The 45-year-old had a court date scheduled for Wednesday, August 22. She will return to court on September 13 to face the charges.

According to CNN, “two passengers were in an altercation on the flight. American contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival in [Hartford].”

The legal issue will likely not set Wilson back for long. The Illinois native took a much-needed hiatus after the release of Right on Time in 2013, returning to release Ready to Get Rowdy last year.

“I feel like everything got wore out, not just vocally, but I, just physically, got wore out, and I needed a little time off,” Wilson tells The Boot.. “How fortunate am I? Not too many people get to go, ‘I’m going to stay home with my kid for two years’ — not a lot of people get to do that — so I feel very fortunate that I got to do that. But that time gave me the want-to to get creative, too … It gave me time to think.”

Wilson returned last year, and hints that her best days might still be ahead of her.

“I would not be going back to work if I did not think it was the thing being written for me to do,” Wilson promises. “I’m nervous, and I’m excited. I’m apprehensive, but I’m also willing; there’s probably a lot of words that I could come up with that describe how I feel. I think I feel like anybody would feel after having stepped away from something for a couple of years.”

Wilson was in Connecticut to perform at the Mohegan Sun Resort, as part of her Workin’ Women Tour with Jessie G., which is currently scheduled through the first week of September. Find a list of all of Wilson’s upcoming shows at GretchenWilson.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Beth Gwinn