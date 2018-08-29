Gretchen Wilson ‘Embarrassed’ by Recent Arrest

Gretchen Wilson has had a rough couple of weeks, ever since she was arrested on an airplane in Connecticut, and charged with breach of peace. The singer, who will return to court next month, is speaking out about the incident for the first time.

“I’m saddened by the whole thing,” Wilson tells Taste of Country. “I don’t know that I could say — I mean, I’m embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally.”

Wilson reportedly had an altercation on the airplane while in flight, and allegedly became belligerent with police officers when they boarded the plane after it landed. But Wilson insists that what is being reported isn’t factual, and is looking forward to being able to tell her side of the story.

“It’s been really frustrating for me not to be able to talk about it, because people who know me know that I just wanna get it straight,” Wilson says. “I’m reading all of these headlines and am like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s so wrong. It’s all so wrong!’”

Although Wilson has been able to joke with it with her family and friends, in reality she doesn’t find much humor in the experience.

“It’s not funny,” insists Wilson. “It’s not a funny situation at all.”

The Illinois native did mange to find a bit of humor in the immediate aftermath, telling her mother and daughter that it was a “rough landing” and sharing the news with them via text after she finally was able to reach out to them.

“I got a bunch of WTFs and question marks, is kind of what I got,” Wilson says with a laugh. “They weren’t worried though. They could tell by my texting and you know, what I was saying to them, that I was going to be okay.”

After the news broke of Wilson’s arrest, she assured her fans via social media that she was OK, and looking forward to having her name cleared.

“I want to thank my fans for their patience,” Wilson wrote. “The unfortunate events that took place last Tuesday night are still an open case matter and so I can’t discuss or comment on any specifics. I would like to respect the process, and am confident that the truth shall prevail.”

Wilson’s bond was set at $1000. She will return for her next court date on Sept. 13.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Caulfield Archives