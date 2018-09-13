Gretchen Wilson to Have Charges Dropped After Airport Arrest

Charges will be dropped against Gretchen Wilson, following her arrest last month at a Connecticut airport. The singer has agreed to donate $500 to charity to settle the charge.

Wilson appeared in court in Enfield, Conn. on Thursday, Sept. 13. According to the Hartford Courant, the 45-year-old will have the charges dropped in 13 months if she stays out of trouble with the law. The $500 will go to a charity for injured crime victims.

“I’m a person like everyone else and we’ve all had bad days,” Wilson said, calling the arrest a “trying experience.” “It’s just that celebrities are targeted when they have one.”

The arrest hasn’t tainted Wilson’s opinion of the New England state.

“The show that I had here was beautiful,” she claimed in court. “The people here are amazing.”

Wilson was arrested on August 21 at Bradley International Airport, and charged with breach of peace, after an alleged disturbance on an incoming flight. Wilson originally appeared in court on August 22.

Wilson previously said that the full story of the incident had not been told.

“It’s been really frustrating for me not to be able to talk about it, because people who know me know that I just wanna get it straight,” Wilson told Taste of Country. “I’m reading all of these headlines and am like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s so wrong. It’s all so wrong!’”

“I’m saddened by the whole thing,” Wilson also said. “I don’t know that I could say — I mean, I’m embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally.”

The Illinois native also shared on social media that she was grateful for the support of her fans, adding that she trusted her name would be cleared in the end.

“I want to thank my fans for their patience,” Wilson wrote. “The unfortunate events that took place last Tuesday night are still an open case matter and so I can’t discuss or comment on any specifics. I would like to respect the process, and am confident that the truth shall prevail.”

Wilson just wrapped up her tour with Jessie G. Updates on additional shows will be posted on Wilson’s website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Caulfield Archive