Granger Smith: Rising Duo Smithfield Call Singer a ‘True Family Man’

Smithfield, the duo made up of Jennifer Fiedler and Trey Smith, have toured with several artists over the years, including joining their good friend, Granger Smith for part of his tour in 2018. The pair remains tight with Smith, which is why Smith’s unexpected loss of his son, River this past week hit them so hard.

“I just shot him a text and said, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to respond. Just know that we’re thinking about you and you’re in our prayers,” Smith told PopCulture.com during CMA Fest. “It’s heartbreaking, because Granger’s one of the best people in this industry. And I’m not just saying that to suck up, or say that about everybody. He really is one of the most genuine people in this industry.”

“Three weeks ago, we were actually opening up for him again,” continued Fiedler. “He’s always been sort of a mentor to me and Trey, always tries to give us advice. He had us on the bus, and one of the things he said is, ‘My 7-year-old little girl is just starting to realize what Daddy does for a living. She starts to cry whenever I leave. Sometimes it makes me wonder what’s most important. All of this is so great, but my kids and my family’ … He truly is a family man, which is why I think our hearts went out to him, cause that was just three weeks ago that we were out. It’s so crazy.”

Smith’s son, River, tragically passed away on Thursday, June 6, in a drowning accident at the singer’s home. Country stars have been offering their condolences to Smith via social media over the last few days.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today — from me and Nic and our family — we are heartbroken for you all,” Keith Urban wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u (sic) and ur (sic) family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean said.

“I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” said Maren Morris.

“Many prayers. So sorry,” Luke Bryan said.

“Heartbroken for you and your family,” added Dan + Shay. “Sending all the love.”

Funeral arrangements for Smith’s son have not been released. No word yet on when Smith will resume touring. His next scheduled concert is on June 14 in South Burlington, Vermont.

