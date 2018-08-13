Granger Smith Opens Up About Devastating Equipment Truck Accident

Granger Smith is opening up about the devastating equipment truck accident that occurred over the weekend, when one of his 18-wheeler’s overturned on the highway, en route to a concert in Baltimore.

“Chris woke me up, my tour manager, and he’s banging on the door,” Smith recalls on social media. “‘Granger! Granger!’ And in the past, if he’s woken me up, and we’re parked on the side of the highway, it’s always a bad thing. So I’m already feeling tense, and he says, ‘First of all, Charlie’s fine.’ Charlie’s our equipment truck driver. He says, ‘Charlie’s fine, but the semi’s turned over.’ Such a surreal sight to see our semi-truck on its side, completely across the entire highway, cars backed up for miles.

“We walked up to him, wanted to hug Charlie,” Smith continues. “He said, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ Just that freak deal where it was a foggy, winding road, early morning, West Virginia mountains, trailer starts swinging a little bit. He overcompensated and lost control of it and turned it over. He walked away from it. He walked right out of the broken windshield, out of the front of it.”

Smith, who can be seen surveying the damage in the video posted above, is keeping a positive attitude in the midst of all of his losses.

“It puts perspective on everything,” Smith maintains. “Just standing out there, standing on that hill, looking down at our whole music life, packed into a truck that is completely decapitated. But knowing that we’re all OK; the band and crew, we’re perfectly fine. It puts everything into perspective. We all knew the main focus was to get to Baltimore, and to put on a show. So we had to get over a few obstacles.”

The Texan learned early in life to face his struggles with a positive attitude, which is how he reacted when the accident occurred.

“My old coach used to tell us, ‘It’s not adversity that defines character. It’s how you react to it,’” Smith shares. “We’ve run this road long enough to know that not one day can be taken for granted. And I sure am thankful today.”

Smith’s next scheduled show is on August 15 in Aberdeen, S.D., and the singer has not announced plans to cancel any shows in light of his recent losses. Find dates at GrangerSmith.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Suzi Pratt