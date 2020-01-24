Grammys 2020: Thomas Rhett Calls Nomination for Best Country Album ‘Ridiculous’

When Thomas Rhett released Center Point Road last May, he knew the album was full of personal songs, and it was a project he was immensely proud to share with his fans. But he never imagined that his hard work and openness in his music would result in a Grammy Awards nomination, for Best Country Album –– an honor he still can’t quite wrap his head around.

“It’s just wild,” Rhett shared with his record label. “When you get nominated for an album, a full project, it really does mean the world, because a record just takes so much work to complete [from] the writers and the producers and the background singers and everybody. So, to be recognized by the Grammys for that, it’s ridiculous.”

Center Point Road includes both “Look What God Gave Her” and “Remember You Young,” just two of several of the songs that showed glimpses into Rhett’s private life.

“This album was just so personal,” Rhett reflected. “I wish I knew how the voting happened. I wish I could have been in the room where I heard why my record [was nominated] … But it was really vulnerable, and it talks about my family and my hometown and one of the deeper albums that I’ve made. And so it’s really cool to see that be celebrated.”

Rhett also opened up about the surprising nomination shortly after it was announced, explaining that the honor certainly doesn’t go to just him alone.

No word if Rhett will attend the Grammy Awards ceremony or not. His wife, Lauren Akins, is pregnant with their third child, and due on Feb. 3, although Rhett revealed in a video posted on social media that his wife was hoping their daughter arrived before her actual due date.

“For the sake of [Lauren Akins] sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week,” Rhett said.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

