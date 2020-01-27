Grammys 2020: All the Country Music Winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards has officially crowed all of its winners, with Billie Eilish taking home the largest haul on Sunday night with five trophies, becoming the first woman ever and the first artist since Christopher Cross in 1981 to sweep the Big Four categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

In the country music categories, this year’s show awarded statues to several genre veterans, including Tanya Tucker, who tied Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X with two wins. Tucker has been nominated for 14 Grammys throughout her career and earned her first win last night, noting, “After almost 50 years in this business, after many dreams, it’s unbelievable to me that I would still have some firsts left.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see all the country music winners from the 2020 awards, highlighted in bold.

Best Country Album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker – WINNER

Best County Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) – WINNER

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson – WINNER

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”- Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay – WINNER

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus” – Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters (Casting Crowns)

“God Only Knows” – Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters (for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton) – WINNER

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” – Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters (Danny Gokey)

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version) – Tauren Wells (Tauren Wells)

“Rescue Story” – Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters (Zach Williams)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – WINNER

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison