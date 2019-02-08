Grammys 2019: Maren Morris Opens up About Rehearsing With Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus

Maren Morris will perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, but for Morris, getting the chance to even rehearse with Parton was a dream come true.

“Just finished Grammy rehearsals with Dolly and Miley, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Morris shared in an Instagram Story. “Dolly is so gracious and humble and cool. That is like, ‘Duh. Of course she is.’ The three of us are going to do one of my favorite songs that she’s done. I can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

Although Morris doesn’t reveal which song the threesome will perform, we do know that Morris is one of several artists who will be paying tribute to the country music icon during the live broadcast.

Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves are also slated to perform as part of the Parton tribute, with Parton also expected to take the stage.

Parton will also be honored ahead of the Grammy Awards as the MusiCares Person of the Year. More than a dozen artists will honor Parton, including Perry, Cyrus, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk and Mark Ronson, among others.

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year,” Parton said of the honor. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

Morris is heading into the Grammys with five nominations, including Country Song and Country Duo/Group Performance for “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill. But the 28-year-old, perhaps surprisingly, says she is rooting for her fellow nominees as much as herself.

“I just love being nominated with all my friends,” Morris told ABC News Radio. “And I’m rooting for Brothers Osborne and Kacey [Musgraves] and Kelsea [Ballerini]. It’s just such a great year for women and for country music.”

Morris just announced her sophomore studio album, GIRL, will be released on March 8.

“I had major writers’ block when I was trying to write the first songs of this new phase of mine,” Morris conceded to PEOPLE. “That happens when you take time off though. You have to work that muscle out again.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk