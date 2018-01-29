Little Big Town Soars at Grammys With ‘Better Man’ Performance

Little Big Town took to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards stage Sunday night at Madison Square Garden to perform their nominated single “Better Man” and fans were loving it. Well, sort of.

Plenty took to Twitter on Sunday evening to express their excitement over the band’s performance of the Taylor Swift written single, stating that their life had been “made.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Little Big Town Just performed ‘Better Man’ on the Grammy’s. Omg omg. My life is made. — payton thompson☃️ (@Pdawggg18) January 29, 2018

I LOVE little big town. I had no idea Taylor swift wrote this song 😬 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸NavyBratArmyMom🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LynnMcCallum) January 29, 2018

I like that song by Little Big Town “A better Man” #Grammys2018 — KieshaG_Smiles (@kgdivastyle) January 29, 2018

Lowkey Little Big Town is my jam. They did a favor for Taylor by singing this song. #Grammys — Stëvonie (@spankinstephiee) January 29, 2018

The quartet were performing on top of an eagle, something many thought was a little out of character for the country band though.

Why are Little Big Town performing on top of Trump’s wall with an Hecho en Mexico eagle in the left end — Raulismo Mágico (@rauldjvp) January 29, 2018

@BIG_MAC_64 why is little big town playing on an eagle? — Jordan Lulloff (@Jordanwithcare) January 29, 2018

Sooo is Little Big Town riding on an Eagle head made out of soft serve 🍦 💩?#GRAMMYs — Nik Rivers (@thenikrivers) January 29, 2018

Even Batman wouldn’t stand near that piss poor imitation of the Chrysler eagle and it’s damn near impossible to get him off building ledges. #GRAMMYs #morefuntowatchonmutesofar — nakamachirabu (@nakamachirabu) January 29, 2018

According to Grammy.com, the award-winning country act has scored an impressive 11 career nominations, with two wins so far. That total includes two brand new nominations for this year, where they stand in the running for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Better Man”) and Best Country Album (Breaker).

During the E! red carpet on Sunday night, the country group discovered they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Better Man,” an honor they truly appreciated.

“It means everything. I don’t want to put too much on awards, but it really means a lot when your peers and the community recognizes your music,” Phillip Sweet explained to E! News‘ Guiliana Rancic. “We’re so happy and thankful for Taylor Swift for sending us the song ‘Better Man.’ It’s amazing.”

The “Are You Ready For It?” singer and the country band go way back.

“We’ve known her since she was a baby and she used to hang out in the dressing room and play video games with us,” Karen Fairchild shared. “One day she e-mailed us and said, ‘Hey, are you guys in the studio making a record? I have a song in my back pocket that I’ve loved for a long time and I hear your harmonies on it.’ So she sent it to us and we were like ‘Holy cow, this is a big song.’”

While on the red carpet, the four members of Little Big Town were wearing white roses in support of the Time’s Up movement, with Kimberly Schlapman explaining that it’s “so important.”

“We have children at home and we want to raise them to know that they can always speak out and take care of themselves and stick up for themselves,” she explained.

Jimi Westbrook, bandmate Karen Fairchild’s husband said it’s all about “love and respect.”

“We’ve been together for a really long time and that’s what our relationship is based on,” he said. “Men and women: equal and respect. That’s the main thing. We have to respect and love each other. That’s what being a human being is about.”