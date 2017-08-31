Glen Campbell’s Daughter Ashley Pens Touching Tribute

In a letter exclusively shared with Rolling Stone, Glen Campbell's daughter, Ashley has published a handwritten note with words honoring her father's memory.

Campbell, who died last Tuesday at the age of 81, battled Alzheimer's disease for six years and shared his fight with the fans. But as his memory began depleting, he stayed away from the limelight and spent much of his time with family.

In the letter, Ashley writes from the heart starting her letter as a dedication to fans who were there for every step of the journey.

"Many of you know my father, Glen Campbell, as the guitar player, singer, and international icon that he was," she wrote. "Some of you may know him as the wonderful man and friend he was to so many people. I had the privilege of knowing Glen Campbell as a father. I also had the honor and privilege of caring for my dad through his entire journey through Alzheimer's disease. Music was the thing that could bring him back to us when the fog would pull him just a little further away."

She goes on to say that "Remembering" was a song she co-wrote with Kai Welch, and her own unique way of reaching her father on days he appeared lost.

The song was introduced in the Oscar-nominated documentary, Glen Campbell… I'll Be Me, that chronicled the singer-guitarist's Alzheimer's battle and his successive Goodbye Tour.

She writes, "Now, after he has passed, when I sing this song, I feel like he is reaching back for me as I reached for him. I can feel him with me in the music and he is comforting me now."

Campbell was laid in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas with private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Photo credit: Twitter / @morek12