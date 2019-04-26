George Strait Reflects on Surprise Nationwide Success of Codigo Tequila Business

George Strait is not only a successful singer and entertainer, but he is also a successful business owner, with his Código 1530 tequila – a side project Strait never imagined would reach the level that it has.

“The tequila itself, we started thinking about doing something – or at least I did – probably ten years ago when I first tasted it down in Mexico,” Strait recalled to his record label. “My friend Feddy [Vaughan] and Ron [Snyder], those two guys that are involved in Código now. We were all out playing golf and Feddy brought this tequila out. It didn’t even have a name. Nobody had ever tried it. He said, ‘You guys gotta try this. It’s the best tequila that there is.’ So, we did, and then we started taking bottles home that weren’t marked or anything, and we were going, ‘How are we gonna get this into the States?’ ‘Cause I would get some of my friends to try it.

“They loved it, and we just thought it would be a great thing to have it in the States,” he continued. “And finally after so many years of talking, we finally just did it. None of us were really looking to try to get into a new business, honestly. I do what I do. Feddy was a very successful real estate guy in Cabo, and Ron was formerly the CEO, the guy at Crocs. And so, we just decided we wanted to do it, and here we are two and a half years into the deal and we’re in all 50 states. So, I think that’s pretty good. It’s doing really well.”

Strait just released his 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, which included several songs he wrote with his son, Bubba Strait and producer Dean Dillon, and one collaboration, “Sing One with Willie,” with Willie Nelson.

“It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record,” Strait said. “It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

To find out where Código is sold, visit Codigo1530.com. Purchase Honky Tonk Time Machine at GeorgeStrait.com.

Photo Credit: Getty/Grady E. Adkins for EB Media PR