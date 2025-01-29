George Birge Wants to Work With ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Cowboy’ Jason Aldean (Exclusive)

Country up-and-comer George Birge has his eyes on a collaboration with one of the genre’s biggest names as he hits a major milestone in his career with another!

The “Mind On You” artist told us in a recent interview that his “dream collaboration” would be none other than “Try That In a Small Town” singer Jason Aldean. Praising Aldean as a “rock ‘n’ roll cowboy” with his “big drums” and “big guitars,” Birge said there’s something about the Grammy Award-nominated artist’s “swagger that is pretty different.”

“I think he paved his own lane and made a lot of noise in country music while doing it,” Birge continued. “He’s a guy that very much inspired me and is one that I would love to do a collaboration with.”

Birge recently was announced as one of the opening acts for Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour, which kicks off May 29 in Bethel, New York, and travels across the country before wrapping up on Aug. 25 at the Darien Center Arena in New York. Other openers include Drake Milligan, Ashland Craft, Avery Anna, and Cole Goodwin, among others.

Birge announced his big news on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 27, sharing a photo of himself on stage with Bryan during a previous performance. “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR WITH @lukebryan,” Birge wrote alongside a rock hand and flame emoji. “19 shows direct support. swipe to the end to see where we’re headed!”

Birge’s fans were thrilled at the news, with one person commenting, “Very excited for this opportunity for you! I’ve been hyping you up so much to anyone that will listen. I truly think you’re going to be the next big country artist that everyone will know.” Another gushed, “Now that’s one hell of a match!! We will be watching for you!!”

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 28. To buy your tickets visit Bryan’s tour website.

