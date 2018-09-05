Why Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Want to Be ‘Together All the Time’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of country music’s most famous couples, and while the stars are both icons in their own right, fans can’t help but love when the two are together.

Brooks and Yearwood feel the same way, with the couple telling The Boot that they don’t mind the amount of time they spend together — in fact, they embrace it.

“We didn’t get married to be apart, so we’re gonna be together all the time,” Brooks explained.

The pair, who have been married for 13 years, spent the last three years touring the country together on Brooks’ recent World Tour, which became the highest-grossing country music tour of all time.

“It was very nice to have a part of the show where you introduce everybody’s favorite person,” Brooks said of his wife. “I mean, she’s got more GRAMMYs than I do. She’ll come out and just put me to shame with all that talent.”

Now that the tour is over, they have more time to devote to solo projects, which for Yearwood means recording new music and for Brooks means working on his upcoming show at Notre Dame Stadium.

“I’m trying to get done all the things I didn’t have time for when we were on tour,” Yearwood shared. “Most things we do as Garth and Trisha, but there are also things we do that’s ‘Garth stuff’ and ‘Trisha stuff,’ that’s separate.”

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen host also revealed that she’ll be accompanying her husband to his historic performance.

“I will be with him in Notre Dame, but I’m not on the ticket,” she said. “I’m going to make sure he stays sane! I’m kidding. I’m just going because we like to be together. We don’t like to be apart.”

Brooks added that when his wife returns with new music, he’ll be on hand to support her as well.

“Let’s say she announces her tour supporting this new music,” he said. “Well, I’ll be with her in the cities where she’s at, and I’ll be where she’s playing. Hopefully, nothing’s really gonna change for us.”

Playing shows without Yearwood will also give Brooks the opportunity to try out a new format.

“It was a lot of fun, but I guess we’re gonna fill that space with more Garth [music],” he said. “The good thing is that it’ll give us a chance to try some new stuff.”

The couple added to CBS News that their marriage has always been the most important thing to them.

“We’ve both put in the time to say, ‘Hey, look, we control our lives,’” Brooks explained. “We’re thankful and blessed, people and God are taking care of us; at the same time, we are in control of our own schedule, so we work diligently to make sure we have all our time together, especially nights. It’s very sexy and attractive for your spouse to have her own cooking show and win Grammys, but at home, she’s the love of my life.”

Yearwood added, “It’s your priority in life. It’s what you do. We want to be together, and we try very hard to schedule our lives around that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Morigi