Garth Brooks to Release ‘Anthology Part III Live’

New music is on the way from Garth Brooks!

The singer has announced that he will be releasing his The Anthology Part III Live on Nov. 20, the third part of his career-encompassing anthology project, the release of which spans years.

Part III will include five CDs that contain 52 concert recordings, as well as Brooks’ new Triple Live LP. Triple Live documents Brooks’ recent three-year World Tour, which wrapped up in late 2017 and became the highest-grossing country music tour of all time.

In addition, fans who purchase the anthology will receive over 100 performance photos and behind-the-scenes snaps from Brooks’s shows around the world, Rolling Stone shares.

Along with the music and photos, Part III will include interviews with Brooks, his band and crew and his wife Trisha Yearwood, as well as 10 “augmented reality experiences.”

Fans can view the augmented reality experiences by downloading Brooks’ app and holding their phones over the anthology’s cover and selected photos.

The first part of the anthology, Anthology Part I: The First Five Years, was released last November, with the entertainer skipping ahead to offer Part III this year.

Both offerings include text written by Brooks and Warren Zanes, with the full anthology chronicling Brooks’ rise to become one of the best-selling country music artists of all time.

The anthology begins with Brooks’ first job offer to play Opryland USA in Nashville at age 19, which his father steered him away from in favor of attending college. From there, Brooks worked as a bouncer before finding his feet as a performer and opening for the likes of Reba McEntire, the Judds and Kenny Rogers, soon becoming the massive superstar he is today.

In 2017, Brooks told Billboard that the four remaining parts of the anthology would cover the latter half of the ’90s, Brooks’ live career, his hits, his comeback after returning to music in 2014 “and what was going on in the world at that time and how the music affected that and how the world affected the music.”

One month before the anthology’s release, Brooks will headline the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20.

“Notre Dame stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said in a press release. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

Yearwood will also get in on the action, hosting her own tailgate tent ahead of the show.

“It’s going to be a really cool combination of everything that Notre Dame loves and everything that Trisha Yearwood loves, so I’m really excited about it,” Yearwood said during this week’s episode of her Facebook Live series, T’s Coffee Talk. “So, if you were ever curious about, like, ‘I want to see your furniture, I want to see your rugs, I want to see your accessories, I’d like to try your food’ — it’s all going to be there.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond