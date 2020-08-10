Garth Brooks Shares Update on Stadium Tour After Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Garth Brooks began his Stadium Tour in 2019 with a show in St. Louis, and he's since visited 10 additional cities on the trek. The 58-year-old was scheduled to visit several more cities this year, but those plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent press conference, Brooks shared an update on his tour plans, revealing that his Stadium Tour is planned to run through 2022.

"As far as the tour, understand that this tour is logged out to the summer of '22," he said. "And in the summer of '22, possibly the biggest gig of my career comes together to be the end of the stadium tour." The tour's last stop before the pandemic shut the concert industry down was Detroit in February, where Brooks debuted a new stage setup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Jul 1, 2019 at 4:50pm PDT

"Detroit was our last stadium show," he said. "In Detroit, we got our a—es kicked by the people with this new, flat 360 stage. It brought the whole stadium to life all at once, so now you're battling 360 for your life out there. That set a fire under all of us, so we all went back to the drawing board and we've been on that drawing board ever since, so there's the band and crew." Brooks was to continue using the setup with three additional sold-out shows in 2020, all of which are being rescheduled.

"We've got three sell-outs that we know that we've got to go back and get, four other stadiums we know we've got to go back and get," he said, explaining that if concerts are able to resume in 2021, he and his team will be "twice as busy" as they had planned to be that year. "So everybody's working, everybody's gearing toward it, and you can feel that these guys don't rest," he said. "I think we're all a reflection of each other. So as much as you know I am not sitting around idle, trust me, this band and crew and all the management isn't sitting around idle."

Brooks shared that he is "lucky enough" to have had relationships with everyone he works with for 25 years and will be ready to go when the day does come that he is able to tour again, though he admitted that he doesn't see it happening this year. He also credited other country artists for their own hard work in figuring out how to get music to fans, however they decide to go about it.

"When things are at their worst, people turn to our entertainers to kind of lift them up," he explained. "So all of our brothers and sisters out there in country and other genres are working their a—es off probably more this year to try and figure out different ways to get to the people, and get the music to the people, so we can all take that deep breath in. I applaud them for it."