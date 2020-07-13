Garth Brooks Shares Rescheduled Facebook Live Concert Date

✖

Garth Brooks has announced a new date for his upcoming Facebook Live show, moving his at-home concert to July 14 after the July 7 date was postponed when multiple members of Brooks' and Trisha Yearwood's "camp" were potentially exposed to COVID-19. Brooks made the announcement on Monday, asking fans to submit their requests for songs for Tuesday's show.

"The acoustic #GarthRequestLive2 show is ON for tomorrow!" he captioned a photo of himself and Yearwood wearing fake mustaches. "Post your song requests with the hashtag and sport a mustache in honor of Emmett!!! love, g." Brooks and Yearwood will be performing fan-requested songs for the acoustic show, which is the second Facebook Live acoustic show the couple has held during quarantine. Their first, in March, crashed Facebook after millions of people attempted to tune in, resulting in a CBS special for the pair on April 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

The date of July 7 was in honor of Brooks' late friend and stage production manager Emmett Gilliam. Gillam worked on Brooks' tours in the '90s and later ran the Oklahoma farm where Brooks lived after he took a break from the music industry in the '00s.

"The whole first week of July is so important to all of us in this camp," Brooks previously shared. "They were called the ‘Days of Em.’ We lost Emmett [several] years ago. His birthday was 7/7. But always, when Emmett was alive… from July 1 to July 7 were the Days of Em, which meant you pretty much walked around in your shorts… you didn’t do any work whatsoever on the farm… drank a lot, ate too much. It was fabulous." "We’ve got pictures of these Days of Em parties that we’ve had for years," he continued. "And everybody has to wear a mustache — girls, guys, everybody does."

The postponment was announced last week in a statement on Brooks' social media accounts. "Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks," the message read. "While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern."