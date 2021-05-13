Garth Brooks Sets Nebraska Stadium Tour Date

✖

Garth Brooks is headed to The Cornhusker State, announcing on Wednesday that his Stadium Tour will stop in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14. Brooks will play Memorial Stadium and his show will be the first music event at the venue in 34 years.

This will be the only Nebraska show on Brooks' tour and will be in the round seating. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. CT and there will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, May 21st. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

A press release notes that purchasers assume all COVID-19 risks and that all rules related to the pandemic apply to the show. Brooks recently announced another historic stop on his Stadium Tour when he revealed that he will play a concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will be the first concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years.

The Stadium Tour launched in March 2019 and was the best selling country music tour of that year. Brooks currently has tour stops lined up on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada; July 17 in Salt Lake; Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Sept. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with a stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on July 23.

Brooks recently discussed the pandemic during an episode of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, sharing that he had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was following recommended protocols for those who have been vaccinated.

"It's not here yet, but it's coming if we just do our job," he told fans of returning to normalcy, encouraging viewers to "stay strong," and adding, "Hopefully things are getting back to normal." He also reflected on what he learned in 2020 after being asked by a fan, responding, "What I've learned during this crazy year is I thought I was grateful, I thought I didn't take things for granted. I totally took things for granted."

"I think if I ever sit down in a restaurant with my wife, again, and me and her order dinner across from each other and just get to stare at each other, I think I might break down," he continued, adding that he couldn't even remember the last time he was at a restaurant. "Just things like that. Just little things that you took for granted. Getting all your buddies over and watching a football game. Just not having to worry so much about...shaking hands, hugging people, those kinds of things. Man, I just hope, hope, hope."

