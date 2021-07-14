Garth Brooks Sets Baltimore Stadium Tour Date

✖

Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour is now headed to Baltimore, with Brooks announcing an Oct. 2 show at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be Brooks' first-ever concert at the venue and his first appearance in Baltimore in six years, as well as his only Mid-Atlantic stadium tour stop in 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase, and tickets will cost $94.94, all-inclusive. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. All COVID-19 rules apply and purchasers assume COVID-19 risk. Brooks recently kicked off his 2021 shows with a performance in Las Vegas on July 10. Other scheduled Stadium Tour stops include Salt Lake City, Utah on July 17; Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23 for Cheyenne Frontier Days; Nashville on July 31; Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7; Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14; Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18; Foxborough, Massachusetts on Oct. 9; and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25.

After his Las Vegas show, Brooks shared a series of photos from the night with the caption, "LIVE MUSIC is BACK!!! I miss you already!!! THANK YOU for my life and for tonight!!!! love, g #GARTHinVEGAS." During the show, he told the crowd, "Any time you’re off for a long time and come back, especially when you’ve been going as long as we have, you think it’s going to be over. Thank you for making me feel like this."

"To every musician out there, all I can say is get back in the game because it’s the greatest feeling in the world," he added, via Rolling Stone. Prior to the full-capacity show, Brooks told Billboard that his fans' safety was his biggest concern. "What I hope is the week after the shows, people go, 'Hey look man, we mass-assembled and we sang and we had fun like it was 2019 — and we’re not worse off for it,'" he said. "Let’s say we get the best reviews we’ve ever gotten in our life; still, for me, the most important thing is what happens after that in that city. Did everyone come out of it OK? And if so, then, thank you, God. That’s what you’re hoping for more than anything."