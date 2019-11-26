Garth Brooks Reveals Sweet Way His Daughters Welcomed Trisha Yearwood Into the Family

When Garth Brooks married Trisha Yearwood at the end of 2005, their marriage made Yearwood an instant step-mother to Brooks’ three daughters – Taylor, August and Allie – from his first marriage to Sandy Mahl. Yearwood doesn’t have any children of her own, so Brooks made sure his daughters understood that she was officially a member of the family.

“They exchanged rings and said vows to each other, because I told them, ‘If something happens to me, you’ve got to take care of the queen; you’ve got to take care of Miss Yearwood,’” Brooks recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Brooks didn’t need to worry about how his children welcomed Yearwood, especially his youngest, who was only nine years old at the time.

“It was great,” Brooks recounted. “We were at the dinner — all three of them — and it was a really tight conversation. I’m nervous, and I finally worked up the courage to say, ‘Let’s get married,’ and they were all fine with it. And I said, ‘You’ve got to take care of her,’ and I’m waiting for something intelligent to come back.”

Allie assured Brooks they would always take care of Yearwood, although her response made Brooks laugh.

“We’ve got your back, bra strap!” Brooks recalled Allie saying.

Brooks and Yearwood will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, and once again their annual celebration will be a family affair.

“She got married to the girls. They exchanged rings and everything,” Brooks told Entertainment Tonight. “So, all five of us enjoy our anniversary together. We’ll go somewhere to dinner, and it will be five minutes until I realize I’m the weak link of the chain of all the women there, and it’ll just be great. As long as everybody’s healthy, that’s all you care about.”

Brooks might have only married Yearwood in 2005, but he was smitten with her for years, even while still married. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year recently opened up about his early attraction to Yearwood, in the upcoming A&E documentary, The Road I’m On.

“I’m like, ‘Wow,’” Brooks said of the first time they met, while singing in a demo session together. “We had a great time. I remember everything about it. I remember everything down to the clothes she was wearing.”

“I said, ‘It’s crazy,’” added Brooks, who was married to Mahl at the time. “I feel like I just met my wife.”