Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Open Bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

A Garth Brooks bar is heading to Nashville in the near future, according to the man himself, who announced plans to eventually join a number of other country stars with bars on Lower Broadway. "It’s coming in the future, but it’s gonna be done the way we do it," Brooks said during a press conference on Wednesday. "It’ll be its own place very much like Blake [Shelton's Ole Red is] is his own place. We’re gonna do it our own way."

"It’s coming, I would say, probably in the next two years, three years," he added. A number of male artists including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, John Rich and Alan Jackson all have bars on Lower Broadway, a location Brooks pointed out was ideal for him. "Man, talk about Broadway, that is friends in low places right there," he said, quoting his signature song. "It’s the perfect place." In addition to bars, there a number of museums on Lower Broadway that double as eating and drinking establishments and honor country icons like Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Glen Campbell.

Brooks initially held the press conference to announce that he is removing himself from future consideration for the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award, which he has won a record seven times. The 58-year-old told PopCulture.com and other media that he asked the Country Music Association to consider naming him Entertainer of the Year Emeritus, but acknowledged after they declined that the organization "can't just" create a new title.

"[The Country Music Association] came back and said, 'It's not our call. We cannot pull you out of our awards,'" Brooks said. "So today we sit here and humbly ask with all the gratefulness and love in the world, we are going to do it ourselves. We're going to pull ourselves out of Entertainer of the Year."

The Oklahoma native explained that the idea came to him after last year's ceremony, where he won EOTY for the seventh time, and a tweet he saw after the fact got stuck in his head. "Hey man, this guy, why doesn't he step down and just have the entertainer be for the next generation?" the tweet read.

"100 percent agreed," Brooks said. "So with all the love in the world, all the great fun, because the last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful to the CMAs and everybody that has voted for us. We are officially pulling ourselves out of Entertainer of the Year. And my number is seven, you guys know that. And we feel very lucky with seven. And it's time for somebody else to hold that award, know what that Entertainer feels like. Because they're all out there busting their butts."