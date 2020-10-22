Garth Brooks Reschedules Interactive Album Preview Due to Hand Injury

✖

Garth Brooks was supposed to premiere his upcoming album Fun for fans with a live interactive preview online on Wednesday, but the singer had to reschedule due to an injury. Brooks shared the news before the scheduled show on Wednesday in a video with wife Trisha Yearwood, who planned to join him for the preview.

"Hey everybody, Mr. and Ms. Yearwood here," Brooks began. "Saying sorry we have to reschedule to the 26th, Monday, 'Inside Studio G,' usual time. We'll do the 'Talk Shop Live' then with the Queen. Hopefully, everything will be great, we'll be able to play the guitar, it will be good."

Rescheduling for 10/26 at 7pm ET! Join Garth & Trisha LIVE for the #FUN album preview https://t.co/OVrPdKrzrs - Team Garth pic.twitter.com/eqfsDwl4YK — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 22, 2020

Fans on Twitter wrote that it had been reported on Brooks' SiriusXM radio channel that the singer injured his hand in an accident on his Tennessee farm.

"I kept trying — all the way up to showtime — to play, thinking that it was going to eventually get better," Brooks said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "And then finally just had to give in to the fact that I wasn’t going to be able to play for tonight’s show. Hopefully Monday everything will be better, and we’ll be right back up running again.

Fans can now expect to hear Brooks play his new album during the Monday, Oct. 26 episode of his weekly Facebook show, Inside Studio G. Fun will be released on Nov. 20 along with Brooks' latest live album, Triple Live Deluxe.

Fun is Brooks' 12th studio album, and fans have already heard a number of songs from the project including "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton, "Stronger Than Me," "Party Gras," "That's What Cowboys Do," "The Road I'm On," "All Day Long" and "Courage of Love." The album will also feature a cover of "Shallow" by Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood, which will be Fun's next single.

Brooks and Yearwood recorded a studio version of "Shallow" after originally performing it on Inside Studio G earlier this year, after which Brooks noted that the song "wouldn't go away."

"Everything kind of lit up, and in this business everything lights up and then it goes away. This did not go away," he said on Good Morning America this week. "It just kept lighting up and lighting up, so we went ahead and, per the people, tried it for the new record."