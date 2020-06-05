Garth Brooks Postpones Cincinnati Stadium Show for Second Time

✖

Garth Brooks has postponed his upcoming Stadium Tour stop in Cincinnati for the second time, moving the concert from June 27 to an as-yet-unannounced date. The show was originally scheduled for March before being postponed until June. All tickets will be honored for the new date at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. When tickets for the show originally went on sale in December, Brooks sold 65,000 tickets in less than an hour before setting the all-time record for entertainment in the city in 75 minutes with a sellout of 70,000 seats, WLWT reports.

Last month, Brooks moved his Charlotte, North Caroline stadium show for a second time and the show is now scheduled for Oc. 10, 2020. The hitmaker also has a show in Las Vegas currently scheduled for Aug. 22. Brooks' Stadium Tour traveled to 10 cities in 2019 and Brooks performed one show in Detroit in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted touring. Amid the pandemic, Brooks has been staying connected with fans via his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, sharing new music and performing with wife Trisha Yearwood.

During this week's episode, Brooks offered his opinion on the possibility of world peace after several fans tweeted at him about his 1992 song "We Shall Be Free." "We'll get there. It might not be in our lifetime. It might not be in my children or my grandchildren's lifetime, but we'll get there," he said. "This world's a lot better — I know a lot of people think this world is going the other way, but I think this world's a lot better than it used to be. I really do. Our history has shown that things have really gotten out of hand. As wild as they're getting right now, still try to remember, these might be the best times of all the worst times simply because there are people like you that love one another and are standing up for it."

During a recent Facebook Live of her own, Yearwood shared an update on her husband's quarantine activities with fans, sharing that the two are at their Tennessee farm together. "He gets up in the morning, early, he made my coffee and he goes and starts working on the farm," she said. "That's been his... therapy during all this, to get out and just do stuff. You know how... I don't know if you guys are this way, but you have all these projects around your house that you're thinking, you know, 'These are gonna take three years to get done, they're back burner things.' He got all those things done in the first couple weeks. He's probably knocking down a tree with a bulldozer right now but that's what makes him happy. He just promised me he would be careful, so that's what he's doing."