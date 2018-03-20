Watch Garth Brooks Debut Emotional Song Ahead of March For Our Lives

Garth Brooks is sharing a new song, in the wake of the tragic Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17 people on Feb. 14. The singer performed the song during his weekly Studio G sesson, posted on Facebook, after reading part of a letter from a student, Emma Gonzalez, at Stoneman Douglas.

Gonzalez concluded her impassioned letter by saying, “I believe the young people in this country can change the world, and wouldn’t that be something?”

Brooks addressed the remarks by Gonzalez, encouraging her, and other youth and young adults, to accept their own social responsibility.

“Miss Emma, it’s not yours to change, it’s yours,” Brooks said. “You understand that. You’re the future, our children are our future, and your parents are fighting it, trust me. All parents are. This is your world: Take it, shape it, mold it.”

Gonzalez is one of the students responsible for the March For Our Lives, happening on March 24 all over the country, to encourage lawmakers to pass gun control measures. For Gonzalez, and others, Brooks offered his own advice, speaking more as a parent than a superstar.

“Be patient, be loving, because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march,” the 56-year-old said. “Be tolerant. Be loving. Do not let hate win. … This is something new for you. Your generation is the generation for the school shootings. Let’s make sure the next generation is not. Fair enough?”

Brooks followed his remarks to Gonzalez by sharing a song he wrote with one of his favorite songwriters.

“There’s a wonderful line in a song that has never been released, and a song that has never been recorded,” shared Brooks. “I got to sit down with Tony Arata, the writer of ‘The Dance,’ once, and we wrote this song. But it’s got a wonderful line that says, ‘To matter then, it must matter now.’”

The father of three then sat down and sang part of the song, including lines like, “To my children I make this vow / To matter then, it must matter now / If we’re ever going to take a step beyond the road from here to gone / Because there’s an endless stream of angels I see walking in my dreams … All are one among the many marching on the road from here to gone / We’re all one among the many marching on the road from here to gone.“

An emotional Brooks addressed Gonzalez and the others marching at the conclusion of the song, saying, “Do not let hate win. Love.”

More information about the upcoming marches can be found by visiting MarchForOurLives.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/GarthBrooks