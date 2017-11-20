Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and More to Appear on Las Vegas Benefit Radio Show

Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and other country music stars are teaming up to appear on a one-hour radio show to benefit the families and victims of last month’s Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Entertcom Communications Corp., which recently merged with CBS Radio, announced the one-hour show on Monday. Titled Count on Country, the show will air on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at noon locally. Big & Rich will be hosting.

During the program, Big & Rich will share stories from the first responders, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the artists who performed at the festival.

“Country music fans are some of the greatest people in the world. They’re the ones you count on in the toughest of times,” Big & Rich said in a statement. “We are truly thankful to be your hosts for Count On Country, and playing an integral role in bringing our community together to give back. We look forward to curating some meaningful songs, exclusive stories and sharing a little time for us all to count our many blessings – both online and on-air.”

The performers include Brooks, Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris and Rascal Flatts. The show will raise money for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, which has reached $11.5 million.

On Oct. 1, 58 people were killed and over 540 injured when a shooter opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street from the Route 91 festival. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself as police reached his hotel room. His $5 million estate is being split up among victims and their families.

