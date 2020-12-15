Garth Brooks recently recorded a cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born with wife Trisha Yearwood for his new album Fun, though he had a different duet partner when he stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. Kelly Clarkson filled in for Yearwood during a performance of the song on her show, singing along with Brooks as he played the guitar.

After the shortened performance, Brooks told Clarkson that he and his wife usually lock eyes while performing the song before turning to a camera and addressing Yearwood. "Miss Yearwood, I didn't enjoy that," he said before laughing and telling Clarkson, "That was fabulous." "Well, I'm sorry Trisha, but I enjoyed every second of it," she joked in response. Brooks and Yearwood had decided to record a studio version of "Shallow" after they first performed it earlier this year during a Facebook live show, and it ultimately ended up on Fun. "Somebody requested it," Brooks told Clarkson. "Miss Yearwood knew what she was doing. I was like, 'Oh, crap.' I'd seen the movie, and it was pretty cool."

Clarkson is no stranger to covering other people's songs on her show, as her popular "Kellyoke" segment has proved time and time again that she truly can sing anything. During her interview with Brooks, Clarkson opened up about how his hit song "The Dance" has been helping her through her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, which is now getting contentious.

"There's been a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids," she said. "It was like, 'Man, there's so much shame and guilt and everybody kind of sends you stuff.'' The singer explained that she couldn't "quite nail down" the feeling she was experiencing, but that changed when was listening to one of her playlists and "The Dance" came on.

"I was like, 'No, that's the thing,'" the Grammy winner recalled. "That's it."

Clarkson shared that she actually wrote a song for her upcoming album inspired by the message of "The Dance," with the lyrics, "Even though my heart is broken, it was worth the dance anyway."

"I was listening to my room and I was just like [crying],'" she said. "I got the point. And I think sometimes that's so crazy, you don't know that's going to happen. You've known this song your entire life and you freak out when it actually is a direct impact."