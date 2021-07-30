Garth Brooks' Kansas City Concert Will Include a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

✖

Fans who attend Garth Brooks' upcoming show in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7 will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine, with the show to have a vaccine clinic on site, the Kansas City Star reports. Brooks will perform at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Chiefs president Mark Donovan said during a media call on Monday that the organization's "goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, on the business side as well as in the community."

"We're going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities," he said, via PEOPLE, adding, "We've got a little concert coming up here with Garth Brooks with about 70,000-plus fans, and we're working on having a vaccination site on-site for the concert. We'll continue to do that. Not sure if we're going to be able to do it on game days. We're trying to work through that as well." As of Thursday morning, the Centers for Disease Control reports that 49 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 57 percent have received at least one dose, a number that is raising concern as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

Brooks received his own vaccination earlier this year and told Billboard that anyone on the road with him has also done so. "My thing is we’re all a family that’s been together for 100 years anyway, so the conversation is this: If you don’t believe in the vaccination, or don’t feel like you’re going to get it, I get it — but what you’re going to do is you’re going to stay at home," he said of his band and crew. "I’ll still pay you, but I’m going to pay you to stay at home, and the rest of the crew members will make up for you. Only vaccinated band and crew will be on this tour, because we don’t need to fire up just to shut down. This is the individual’s choice 100 percent, but if you’re not vaccinated, you won’t be out there with us this year."

Other upcoming dates on Brooks' Stadium Tour include Nashville on July 31 followed by stops in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14; Seattle, Washington on Sept. 4; Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18; Baltimore, Maryland on Oct. 2; Foxborough, Massachusetts on Oct. 9; and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25. The tour resumed earlier this month with a show in Las Vegas, and Brooks played a stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming last weekend.