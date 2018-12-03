Garth Brooks ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ of Notre Dame Concert

Garth Brooks’ televised Garth: Live at Notre Dame! show aired Sunday night, Dec. 2, on CBS. The concert, filmed during Brooks’ Notre Dame concert on Oct. 20, was the kick-off to the country music icon’s Stadium Tour.

It just ended here, couldn’t be more proud, couldn’t be more happy for what you’re about to see!!! I’m ready to watch it again!!! love, g #GARTHatND //t.co/TDpHKTMjkZ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 3, 2018

“It just ended here,” Brooks shared on Twitter after watching the TV special. “Couldn’t be more proud, couldn’t be more happy for what you’re about to see!!! I’m ready to watch it again!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the weather was frigid and rainy the night of the outdoor concert, the Oklahoma native insisted that it did little to dampen the mood of the concert attendees.

“It felt cold,” Brooks told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “And it felt like you were always kind of starting over, ’cause in the middle you can only play to 50 percent of the crowd at a time. What I remember most is them singing, and how joyous their voices felt.”

Brooks, who had a chance to watch the show ahead of time, admitted the night went far better than even he had hoped.

“I’m a guy that’s always going to tell you how it is, and if this sounds egotistical forgive me,” Brooks boasted to PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m amazed. Other than a couple shots where the rain kind of gets blown off the roof, it looks like it’s cold, but it doesn’t look like it’s bad or anything, and they are fantastic. And the helicopter shots are amazing. It’s neat. There’s what you think happened and what really went on, and what really went on was even better than what I thought happened, according to these frames.”

“And the band,” he added. “I’m amazed how good the band sounds, being 30 degrees out there and all the instruments going out of tune – they did a great job.”

The televised show, which quickly sold out, was not Brooks’ idea, although he was thrilled with the invitation.

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” Brooks said upon announcing the TV special. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

Although the show served as the kick-off for Brooks’ Stadium Tour, he promises that fans who watched Garth: Live at Notre Dame! will still be surprised at his future concerts.

“Stuff will go back to the drawing board, [to] modify the stage,” Brooks said. “The last thing I like is to see something on TV and then go and see the exact same thing if I pay a ticket to go sit outside and watch these things. So, we’ll go back to drawing board right after Notre Dame.”

Dates and cities for Brooks’ Stadium Tour will be posted on his website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder