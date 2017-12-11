Garth Brooks Dreams of Singing With Carrie Underwood’s Husband

Before Garth Brooks kicked off a string of shows in Nashville, the country music legend said during a press conference that he’d like to sing with Carrie Underwood‘s husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher.

When asked if there would be any surprise guests during the shows at Bridgestone Arena.

“There’s a dream of mine that started with a Carrie Underwood post of her husband [Fisher] singing ‘The River’ three years ago,” Brooks told reporters. “And I told him, come on, let’s finish it here!”

Brooks said he’s called Fisher “hundreds” of times about performing with him on stage, but the hockey player has refused.

“He’s scared to death,” Brooks said. “I don’t think there’d be a better joy for me though. You’re talking artists, I’m talking a kid who represents his talent great and classy, and has a pretty good singing voice too.”

In April 2016, Underwood posted a video of Brooks singing “The River” with Fisher. The Canadian Fisher started off a little shaky, but he looked comfortable as the song went on. Perhaps he does have a singing career in his future.

Underwood wasn’t happy about the video though, since Fisher got to sing with Brooks before she did.

“How is it that my hubby, @mfisher1212 gets to sing with THE @garthbrooks before I do? As payback, I think I’ll try to see if Wayne Gretzky wants to play a pick up hockey game sometime,” Underwood wrote.

Brooks started his seven-night stand in Nashville on Saturday. His next shows are on Dec. 16, 17, 22 and 23.

