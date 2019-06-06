Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton Have a Song in the Works Together

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton have joined forces for a new song for Brooks’ upcoming album, Brooks revealed Wednesday.

The new song is called “Dive Bar” and will appear on Brooks’ album Fun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Blake and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer,” Brooks told Entertainment Tonight outside Selton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville. “He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem. It’s called ‘Dive Bar’ and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it’s going to be fun.”

Brooks and Shelton connected over their connection to Oklahoma, where they were born. Brooks said their similar accents made them a perfect musical pair.

“Sometimes I didn’t know if it was me or him, because we’re basically raised around the same area, so it was pretty cool,” Brooks said.

The new single will be released to country radio on June 18. There has not been an accompanying music video yet, but Brooks teased one.

“I think we have to [make a music video]!” Brooks told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know when the last time we did a country music video was, but you don’t want to pass this opportunity up. It’s going to be fun.”

Brooks and Shelton previously worked together on The Voice, where Shelton enlisted Brooks as an advisor for Season 11 in 2016. However, this is the first time they recorded a song together.

The music video could use some footage from Brooks’ upcoming show at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Friday. Shelton’s told Entertainment Tonight he will be appearing at the show to perform the song. The performance will be recorded and filmed.

“That Friday show, Blake is actually opening. So, he’s going to fly in for that moment,” Brooks told ER. “So, anybody coming to the Friday show, all I can say is get ready because we’re going to make history.”

Brooks added, “We’re going to record the audio [of the song], we’re going to film it, and this should be a party right here.”

Brooks announced his new album Fun in January, during his Inside Studio G Facebook Live chat.

“It’s just the Fun album,” Brooks told fans at the time, reports Rolling Stone. “It’s just been a fun process to go through, especially being off from touring where you don’t have to worry if your voice is gonna be able to go in for sessions or not.”

The album will also include the single “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than Me,” which Brooks sang at the CMA Awards. “Courage of Love,” which Brooks wrote for an America’s Got Talent finalist, and “The Road I’m On” are also on the record.

A release date for the new album has not been announced. It will be his first since 2016’s Gunslinger.

Photo credit: Getty Images