Garth Brooks Announces New Music, Tour

Garth Brooks returned to his Inside Studio G Facebook Live series on Monday, June 4, and the country megastar had big news for fans during the broadcast.

“Today the answer is yes,” Brooks said, revealing that he is planning a new tour. Unlike his previous three-year trek with wife Trisha Yearwood, for this tour, the Oklahoma native will announce dates in groups of cities rather than one city at a time. Those cities will begin to be announced this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer followed that with a proclamation of new music, asking, “Will new music be coming to a local country radio station near you soon?” Brooks then answered himself, announcing, “Yes!”

Brooks revealed that details of his new tour are coming and will be released “as we know them.” He also referred to the upcoming trek as “a whole different level.”

“It’s going to be a different level on so many different levels,” he noted, adding more information on new music and the tour will be coming over the next few weeks.

In addition, Brooks revealed that he would be making an appearance at CMA Fest this coming weekend in Nashville. Brooks will take the CMA Close-Up Stage at Fan Fair X on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. Brooks will chat with Storme Warren from SiriusXM about a number of topics, including questions from the audience.

Fans can purchase tickets to Fan Fair X for each individual day or for all four days, and festival-goers in possession of a four-day pass can access Fan Fair with their passes.

Though Brooks has been off the road since wrapping his tour in December of last year, he hasn’t slowed down, releasing an anthology of his career and notching another No. 1 single with “Ask Me How I Know.” He is also working on a live album, which he said will likely be completed by the fall.

Brooks’ three-year tour with Yearwood included multiple shows in cities around the country, with the surprise-announcement nature of the tour a rare move for an artist. The trek sold over 6.3 million tickets and became the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Loccisano