Garth Brooks Almost Gave One of His Biggest Career Hits to George Strait

“Friends in Low Places” is one of Garth Brooks‘ biggest hits, but it turns out, the country music hitmaker tried to convince George Strait to record the song instead!

In Brooks’ new book, The Anthology Part 1, Brooks reveals he first sang that song on a demo, when he was still trying to get a record deal, never imagining it would someday be his own song.

“The reason they asked me to do the demo was because I wanted to be George Strait for years, so I do a pretty good impersonation of him,” Brooks elaborates to Taste of Country. “So the original demo of ‘Friends in Low Places’ I did my best George Strait on it before I ever had a record deal.”

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will undoubtedly perform “Friends in Low Places,” and several of his other big hits, including his recent No. 1 single, “Ask Me How I Know,” during his seven-show run in Nashville, kicking off tonight (Dec. 9), and wrapping up on Dec. 23. Following his final show, Brooks knows what is first on his agenda: sleep.

“We’re all exhausted,” he admits. “But at the same time, you’re having the best time of your life, and you don’t want it to end. So you’re naturally like this — you’re an emotional wreck and feel very lucky that people are not only showing up in the numbers that they’re showing up, but it’s the attitude in which they’re showing up that just makes you love them and never want you to leave that stage.”

Brooks has at least two shows scheduled in 2018 so far, opening and closing the famed Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Both shows sold out in only 18 minutes.