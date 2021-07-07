Garth Brooks Adds Gillette Stadium Show to Stadium Tour

✖

Garth Brooks is continuing to add to his Stadium Tour, announcing a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Oct. 9. The show will be Brooks' first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium and his first major show in the Boston area in six years.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase, and tickets will cost $94.94, all-inclusive. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. All COVID-19 rules apply and purchasers assume COVID-19 risk. Brooks currently has several Stadium Tour shows scheduled for 2021 including a July 10 stop in Las Vegas; Salt Lake City, Utah on July 17; Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23 for Cheyenne Frontier Days; Nashville on July 31; Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7; Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14; Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18; and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25.

The Oklahoma native estimated to Billboard that due to the pandemic, he'll now be touring at a pace he wasn't initially expecting. "There are going to be more dates played in the last six months of this year than the rest of the stadium tour and the beginning of it combined," he said. "We’ve got a lot of making up to do. So where we would go once every three weeks, I think we’ll be going every weekend, if not every other weekend, from here on out."

Brooks' shows will operate at 100 percent capacity, and the most important thing to the country star is that his fans stay safe. "What I hope is the week after the shows, people go, 'Hey look man, we mass-assembled and we sang and we had fun like it was 2019 — and we’re not worse off for it,'" he said. "Let’s say we get the best reviews we’ve ever gotten in our life; still, for me, the most important thing is what happens after that in that city. Did everyone come out of it OK? And if so, then, thank you, God. That’s what you’re hoping for more than anything."

He also estimated that his "voice is going to be gone after two songs" when he gets on stage in Las Vegas on July 10, his first concert since February 2020. "I think I’m just so excited, I’m going to wear myself out the first 10 minutes," Brooks added. "I’m like a little kid. I just can’t wait to get back to the playground and hear those people sing.